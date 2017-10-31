Happy Halloween! aHorseForElinor Horses, Every Day October 31, 2017 Wow, so many trick or treaters out here! Hope you’re having a fun one! Earlier, fall selfies with Miss Gray. All phones automatically turn on strange Plastic-Face Selfie Filter. Imagine some life history for the true effect 🙂 Happy Halloween! Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related TaggeddressagefallhalloweenHorsesselfies Published by aHorseForElinor Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published October 31, 2017
2 thoughts on “Happy Halloween!”
Great pics! You two look lovey together 🙂
LikeLike
The plastic face filter, not far from the truth on that point. The phone makers should have a “Halloween” filter so you can have a scary or funny face instead. 🙂
Very little trick-or-treating in our neighborhood. The neighborhood grade school has held a Halloween night party, for the past 20 years, that is well attended – weeknight or weekend night doesn’t matter. In a state with fully legalized marijuana, it’s the safer option: two years ago, some were handing out MJ candies and cookies.
LikeLike