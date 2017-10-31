Happy Halloween!

Wow, so many trick or treaters out here!

Hope you’re having a fun one!

Earlier, fall selfies with Miss Gray.


All phones automatically turn on strange Plastic-Face Selfie Filter.  Imagine some life history for the true effect 🙂

Happy Halloween!

2 thoughts on “Happy Halloween!

  2. The plastic face filter, not far from the truth on that point. The phone makers should have a “Halloween” filter so you can have a scary or funny face instead. 🙂

    Very little trick-or-treating in our neighborhood. The neighborhood grade school has held a Halloween night party, for the past 20 years, that is well attended – weeknight or weekend night doesn’t matter. In a state with fully legalized marijuana, it’s the safer option: two years ago, some were handing out MJ candies and cookies.

