Someone asked a question on how the canter lengthening went at the show.
Only fair to wrap it up with pictures.
She was a good girl, stayed straight, and yes, forward. More would be better. Well, more is always better. Gray Mare don’t really care…
She looked like a real beef cake occasionally though, absolutely trying hard.
This show was eye-opening in many ways. New training mantra even. More on that soon!
2 thoughts on “Fall Training Wrap Up”
Absolutely stunning photos!!
Love every one of the pictures!!
