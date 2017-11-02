Fall Training Wrap Up

Clinics & Shows

Someone asked a question on how the canter lengthening went at the show.

Only fair to wrap it up with pictures.

 

lenghtening the canter

She was a good girl, stayed straight, and yes, forward.  More would be better.  Well, more is always better.  Gray Mare don’t really care…

canter lenghtening in dressage

 

She looked like a real beef cake occasionally though, absolutely trying hard.

Elinor Yee dressage

This show was eye-opening in many ways. New training mantra even.  More on that soon!

2 thoughts on “Fall Training Wrap Up

