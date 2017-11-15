And, Off To Something New Again

It’s been a great month to get to revisit with friends at Twisted Oak!

The plan was to have a month of hanging out together, time’s up, winter is here.

To keep things over the top frenzy and busy, I’ve packed up all stuff and traveled with Valiosa to a facility all new to us.

Major plus: a little closer to my house!

At the new barn, she’ll have pasture board together with two friends (which she adores!), with better drainage so winter mud won’t be too much of a problem. Unless things completely flood like they did last winter but that’s unlikely.

And, this is huge, the commute will be just 30 minutes, combined with full care!

For the first time, I’ll be “just a boarder.” No extra work at the facility. No extra nothing. At all. Strange…

The challenge, a much busier environment… It’s a very special place to train. And, more as an afterthought, we’re not going to “blend in.” At all.

Bet most riders wouldn’t dare a silly move like this unless they knew they’d fit in just a little… Would you brave it?

This is the type of place where gorgeous warmblood babies are bred & born, and where top names in dressage come to clinic. Little fountain in the middle sprays out water whispering – “This is really just only for people who actually know what they’re doing. Or who can pay for it, which is not mutually exclusive.”

The Mexican Beach Horse With Resting Bitch Face (yes, it’s a thing.) will be the -“Geez, what’s she doin’ riding THAT thing…!?”

Clearly a bit of a stretch, which is good and healthy thank you-very-much-just-please-don’t-mind-us.

Think we’ll be accepted?

Only one way to find out 🙂

And hey, only way to grow is to actually go someplace where your roots will be watered. Even if you end up drenched in the process.