It’s been a great month to get to revisit with friends at Twisted Oak!
The plan was to have a month of hanging out together, time’s up, winter is here.
To keep things over the top frenzy and busy, I’ve packed up all stuff and traveled with Valiosa to a facility all new to us.
Major plus: a little closer to my house!
At the new barn, she’ll have pasture board together with two friends (which she adores!), with better drainage so winter mud won’t be too much of a problem. Unless things completely flood like they did last winter but that’s unlikely.
And, this is huge, the commute will be just 30 minutes, combined with full care!
For the first time, I’ll be “just a boarder.” No extra work at the facility. No extra nothing. At all. Strange…
The challenge, a much busier environment… It’s a very special place to train. And, more as an afterthought, we’re not going to “blend in.” At all.
Bet most riders wouldn’t dare a silly move like this unless they knew they’d fit in just a little… Would you brave it?
This is the type of place where gorgeous warmblood babies are bred & born, and where top names in dressage come to clinic.
Little fountain in the middle sprays out water whispering – “This is really just only for people who actually know what they’re doing. Or who can pay for it, which is not mutually exclusive.”
The Mexican Beach Horse With Resting Bitch Face (yes, it’s a thing.) will be the -“Geez, what’s she doin’ riding THAT thing…!?”
Clearly a bit of a stretch, which is good and healthy thank you-very-much-just-please-don’t-mind-us.
Think we’ll be accepted?
Only one way to find out 🙂
And hey, only way to grow is to actually go someplace where your roots will be watered. Even if you end up drenched in the process.
6 thoughts on “And, Off To Something New Again”
So I kind of did something similar when I moved to KY. I took my we’re-not-sure-what-she-is draft cross to a barn that regularly hosts clinics with people that I cannot even bring myself to look in the eye and is full of super athletic thoroughbred and warmbloods!
So I have my small horse with grand plans of mastering Beginner Novice… while mostly everyone I ride with is conquering at least Training… or Prelim… or 1*s. However, I never feel like I am looked down upon. I am doing my best at this thing I am doing, and everyone respects that. Good luck at the new barn!
How wonderful that your commute will only be 30 minutes!!! I’m sure you’ll enjoy it. :):)
It sounds wonderful. I too, at the moment, have to pay for my horses and also feed and water them everyday and do extra chores such as clean their water troughs etc. It drives me a bit bonkers at times because i work full time shift work also; and i think having to do extra stuff impacts on your riding time. I am also on the lookout for a facility where i can just turn up and know they are looked after “top knotch” that will be best for me and the boys.
Don’t sell yourself short on your abilities or how to fit in at the barn.mate. I am sure you will do it all swimmingly and I always believe that being in a place where you can learn from others is so inspiring. I intend on my new barn being with State level dressage riders that way i can watch and learn every day.
Enjoy it. and the commute. how wonderful
mel x
I feel like you probably don’t have too much trouble winning people over. And Val seems like she’ll make friends instantly 🙂
fun!
Sometimes when you move to these places you end up really surprising yourself.
I showed up to a similar barn as a young girl on an untrained ex racer thoroughbred who didn’t even know the correct lead.
I made friends I still have around me 12 years later, and I found everyone incredibly encouraging and ready to help.
Likewise I have met some snooty princesses at less exclusive places.
I have a feeling you will both do just fine! And don’t sell yourself short – I know people who would give their left arm and leg to have a horse as lovely as yours that you ride as well as you do 🙂
