Talk about a supportive reader crowd, how awesome!
Thank you so much for cheering us on with making this move. Wonderful to hear, and of course everything you’ve said is true.
Valiosa is adjusting just fine, the facility is lovely, and every one has been very welcoming!
Despite us most likely being in the way a lot, and probably breaking rules I didn’t even know existed 😉
So fun! And of course inspiring. Keeping things in perspective with this “low-engine” horsey among all the big movers.
Also very happy with her – so easy to go places with Miss Gray. She trusts her human to keep her safe and since I’ve taken her almost everywhere by now she takes most things in stride.
Maybe she bolted really gnarly far down in a field when a huge group of turkeys dared to exist while cooling her out way out there alone. Nobody saw it, so basically didn’t happen.
Hanging out on her own in an acre sized pasture for now. Meeting her pasture mates in the larger one in a few days. She’s lucky to live a pampered life, but mostly she cares about having company.
We should test out a lesson with this barn. Soon. Still missing my trainer.
5 thoughts on “You Guys Are Fantastic!”
She’s so darn purty. And clearly you’ve never given her any reason to doubt her trust in you 😉
LikeLike
That looks a lovely place.
LikeLike
Haven’t been around lately. Sounds like you had to move barns. Never easy to do….and stressful it can be. But once there and moved in, there is this big sigh of relief.
Looks like a beautiful place!
LikeLike
I love the update and those pics are adorable. I’m so happy to hear she is on her own at the moment before she meets her friends, such a horse savvy thing to do and so kind to the beautiful miss gray.
The facilities look amazing, I am on the lookout for more inspiring facilities for myself and Mr Moo now.
Can’t wait for an update on the lesson
Mel x
LikeLike
Wonderful news!
LikeLike