You Guys Are Fantastic!

Talk about a supportive reader crowd, how awesome!

Thank you so much for cheering us on with making this move. Wonderful to hear, and of course everything you’ve said is true.

Valiosa is adjusting just fine, the facility is lovely, and every one has been very welcoming!

Despite us most likely being in the way a lot, and probably breaking rules I didn’t even know existed 😉

So fun! And of course inspiring. Keeping things in perspective with this “low-engine” horsey among all the big movers.

Also very happy with her – so easy to go places with Miss Gray. She trusts her human to keep her safe and since I’ve taken her almost everywhere by now she takes most things in stride.

Maybe she bolted really gnarly far down in a field when a huge group of turkeys dared to exist while cooling her out way out there alone. Nobody saw it, so basically didn’t happen.

Hanging out on her own in an acre sized pasture for now. Meeting her pasture mates in the larger one in a few days. She’s lucky to live a pampered life, but mostly she cares about having company.

We should test out a lesson with this barn. Soon. Still missing my trainer.