Corner Huddle

Horses, Every Day

Quick life-tempo over here!

That’s all good, as it should be.  Sometimes barely keeping up.  Staying on top of this page is difficult, sure you’ve noticed.

Mostly, it’s because of a new job and because of an uptick again (finally!) in long distance running.  Take the discipline and dedication anyone has to apply to ride consistently.

Then add another sport on top…  Yep, even more time-consuming.  But beautiful when it works out!  Race coming up this weekend!

Hoping you’re getting to squeeze every good minute out of the day, and hopefully enjoying it as much as I do.

I’ve met an ever-growing amount of awesome, fantastic people over the years, – some of you keep tabs on the craziness here on the page.  Some even though you’re not really fans of horses at all.  How great is that!?

Hugs to you all, and especially to friends and family in Sweden – Ni finns alltid i mitt hjärta!

Yesterday’s corner huddle – all new friends and pasture.

No matter how much space the horses have to run in, they always have to squeeze into a corner when a new horse is introduced.  That’s them, down there.

horses in corner of pasture
Corner Huddle

Gray mare, doing her best to stretch-out/rip-off her leg straps and look cool doing it.

safely introducing horse to new herd
Nobody all that impressed of her race car moves

That kite-high dragon nostril-blowing noise, just as exciting every time.  So much better when you’re not on top.

horses sniffing and meeting through fence
New fence neighbor

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

4 thoughts on “Corner Huddle

  1. Oh my gosh, I don’t know how you long distance runners have time for anything else!! I am a moderate distance runner, lol, and I have a hard time squeezing in a run and a ride in the same day. Throw work into the mix and it’s nearly impossible! Good on you!

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s