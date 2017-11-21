Quick life-tempo over here!

That’s all good, as it should be. Sometimes barely keeping up. Staying on top of this page is difficult, sure you’ve noticed.

Mostly, it’s because of a new job and because of an uptick again (finally!) in long distance running. Take the discipline and dedication anyone has to apply to ride consistently. Then add another sport on top… Yep, even more time-consuming. But beautiful when it works out! Race coming up this weekend!

Hoping you’re getting to squeeze every good minute out of the day, and hopefully enjoying it as much as I do.

I’ve met an ever-growing amount of awesome, fantastic people over the years, – some of you keep tabs on the craziness here on the page. Some even though you’re not really fans of horses at all. How great is that!?

Hugs to you all, and especially to friends and family in Sweden – Ni finns alltid i mitt hjärta!

Yesterday’s corner huddle – all new friends and pasture.

No matter how much space the horses have to run in, they always have to squeeze into a corner when a new horse is introduced. That’s them, down there.

Gray mare, doing her best to stretch-out/rip-off her leg straps and look cool doing it.

That kite-high dragon nostril-blowing noise, just as exciting every time. So much better when you’re not on top.