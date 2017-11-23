Happy Thanksgiving To All!

Much to be grateful for!
Day off for Gray Mare of course.
Next up, Special Anniversary post. Hey it’s tradition by now!
Today:
That moment you realize the horse looks better showing off freely on her own vs. under saddle…
Humbling, no?
Other humbling facts –
– Realizing the sweet retired Chestnut she’s showing off for isn’t a mare. Oh.
Live-in-Gelding-friends, very liberal. Better behave.
She looks lovely. Most horses look better showing off on their own. They do it to make us feel bad and motivated all at the same time.
A wedding may be in the future. Make sure Valiosa has a good dowry. 🙂
Our horses show they can do dressage on their own. No need for extensive (and expensive) training.
My girls rode well at the Nationals, and pretty much held their own with the other FEI riders. Richard Spooner, who won the World Cup GP, is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He also won the World Cup GP in Del Mar. He’s undecided about riding in Guadalajara since it will be overlapping a bit with the WEF in Florida.
