Happy Thanksgiving To All!

Horses, Every Day

Much to be grateful for!

Day off for Gray Mare of course.

Next up, Special Anniversary post.  Hey it’s tradition by now!

Today:

That moment you realize the horse looks better showing off freely on her own vs. under saddle…

free trot with no rider and ideal neck

Humbling, no?
Other humbling facts –

horse moving freely in trot in pasture

– Realizing the sweet retired Chestnut she’s showing off for isn’t a mare. Oh.

Live-in-Gelding-friends, very liberal. Better behave.

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

2 thoughts on “Happy Thanksgiving To All!

  2. A wedding may be in the future. Make sure Valiosa has a good dowry. 🙂
    Our horses show they can do dressage on their own. No need for extensive (and expensive) training.

    My girls rode well at the Nationals, and pretty much held their own with the other FEI riders. Richard Spooner, who won the World Cup GP, is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He also won the World Cup GP in Del Mar. He’s undecided about riding in Guadalajara since it will be overlapping a bit with the WEF in Florida.

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s