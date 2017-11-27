Grateful To Celebrate 3 Years With The Gray Friend

3 years with this ever trusting sweet mare.

She’s become a great friend and an absolute ease to handle. So cool to see her grow stronger and more filled out over the years! Here’s the annual Before & After Post!

If you’ve followed along for some time, you’ve seen the yearly update at Thanksgiving, a long slew of pictures each time. Today, keeping it short and sweet.

Want to see some of the fun stuff we’ve done along the way? Transforming from dark-silvery, gangly half-ugly-young horse, to “half way there” mature mare – here’s the link to the other two anniversary posts:

Starting out, possibly the most unflattering picture ever. Brought in from her pasture herd, in a temporary stall at her breeders.

She was a few scant months above three. Not halter broke… A drenched rat with the spine tenting. Sloping hind. Cartoon hocks. Impossible shoulder and neck.

Logic should have kicked in, to walk away. Deciding to have an adventure instead, I took her home. (Smacks hand on forehead…)

A little more than a year later –

With Intro Level schooling shows under her belt. Here 4 1/2 years old, stepping up to Training Level.

At 5, first time out at First Level, in the warmup 2016.

This year, Late summer, 2017. Go Gray Mare!

Is it recommended to do this on your own? Absolutely not. Doesn’t mean you can’t!

Physically, she’s done a 180, looking strong and capable. For everything we’ve done wrong, today is a little pat on the back for everything that’s gone right!

Having fun with her along the way? Yes!