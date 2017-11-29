California Style Winter Morning At The Barn

Horses, Every Day

Things are going well.

Valiosa has stayed sound through the move, which is always the biggest worry right?  Changing something in the routine and poof, lame horse.  Or, colic…

barn with thanksgiving decorations
Main barn, with fall harvest pumpkin deco.

Not happening here.  She doesn’t stress out much, and with some grass to eat in the pastures now, there’s something to nibble on most of the time.  Couple of days ago I watched her saunter up to her gelding friend, convince him it was OK to share lunch, then they ate from the same hay pile, nose to nose.

Until she told him to go 🙂 .

california style barns

Lots of activity at this place, she’s sort of getting used to it.  By spring, there’ll be monthly jumping shows during weekends.  Planning on schooling in the hustle a couple of times just to get used to it.

gray horse with black and white boots

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

12 thoughts on “California Style Winter Morning At The Barn

  2. Every time I see a West Coast horse barn I continue to be amazed at how different it is from the “Second Coast” (Lake Michigan bordering states). Of course, I know a palm tree wouldn’t last in a Midwest winter, but I’m still not used to seeing them in conjunction with a barn. Or “indoor” arenas with no walls…and mountain views out the “holes” in those walls…😲🐎

    1. Isn’t it cool how different it can be!! I feel ripe to visit the E. coast just to check out some of the barns! I’m dying to see blue grass, never seen it, and I’d love to see those pastures in Kentucky that keep showing up in some magazine pictures…
      I’m super lucky to have had so much pasture board for my mare. It’s not usually available in abundance in conjunction with larger training barns here. So happy I’ve been able to do it for her, as it’s become important to me.
      Cool thing about Northern California – both giant Redwood Pine trees AND palm trees can thrive here. Go figure. So we often see both within short distances. Kind of weird, when you think about it… Even this barn has both…

    1. Haha, no! It’s a fountain – but I think they’ve got it turned off during winter months. How cool it would be to have sort of a “wading pool” for the horses to get in after working out. They’d love it!!

    1. Very good place to ride and train for sure. I’m mostly in love with her grassy pasture. Good stuff!
      I’ll get another couple of pictures up tomorrow of it since so many seem to really enjoy checking it out!

