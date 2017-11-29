California Style Winter Morning At The Barn

Things are going well.

Valiosa has stayed sound through the move, which is always the biggest worry right? Changing something in the routine and poof, lame horse. Or, colic…

Not happening here. She doesn’t stress out much, and with some grass to eat in the pastures now, there’s something to nibble on most of the time. Couple of days ago I watched her saunter up to her gelding friend, convince him it was OK to share lunch, then they ate from the same hay pile, nose to nose.

Until she told him to go 🙂 .

Lots of activity at this place, she’s sort of getting used to it. By spring, there’ll be monthly jumping shows during weekends. Planning on schooling in the hustle a couple of times just to get used to it.