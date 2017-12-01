Early Mornings, Emptier Mornings

Sweet the way that works.

The earlier, the emptier. Never truly solo here, with two trainers and a larger clientel, but show up early enough and it’s very quiet. Really.

I don’t ride all that early, truly. Too many other, things, to take care of first. Always loving the speedier, more adrenaline filled distances, but now there’s a spring Half Marathon on the schedule too. Reckless. So, more time spent running.

Valiosa has been going surprisingly well. (The minute you say that it’s all jinxed and next ride will be challenging again…) She feels just a tad softer, a little more forward, and actually attentive to the leg aids, go figure.

Got a walk-canter transition by mistake, unheard of for her!

The tweaky, tilting and definitely-NOT-throughness is still there, but less. See it here below? She contorts herself, pushing the shoulder out one way, folding the neck, later tilting the head left or right.

Once that stops, I know she’s in the hand and actually applying her self a little more from behind. Tricky part is just to get to that point. Before she runs out of steam. New winter goal!