Sweet the way that works.
The earlier, the emptier. Never truly solo here, with two trainers and a larger clientel, but show up early enough and it’s very quiet. Really.
I don’t ride all that early, truly. Too many other, things, to take care of first. Always loving the speedier, more adrenaline filled distances, but now there’s a spring Half Marathon on the schedule too. Reckless. So, more time spent running.
Valiosa has been going surprisingly well. (The minute you say that it’s all jinxed and next ride will be challenging again…) She feels just a tad softer, a little more forward, and actually attentive to the leg aids, go figure.
Got a walk-canter transition by mistake, unheard of for her!
The tweaky, tilting and definitely-NOT-throughness is still there, but less. See it here below? She contorts herself, pushing the shoulder out one way, folding the neck, later tilting the head left or right.
Once that stops, I know she’s in the hand and actually applying her self a little more from behind. Tricky part is just to get to that point. Before she runs out of steam. New winter goal!
2 thoughts on “Early Mornings, Emptier Mornings”
The new barn looks lovely. and nice that Valiosa is happy there too.
That is a gorgeous barn facility.
The best time to practice is early morning – no distractions and the whole place generally to yourself. And, no one saying you should do this, do that … except for the rider, maybe. 🙂
Temper your expectations and where you think you should be. Keep your practices loose, but an eye on what you do well, not so well, and everything in between. Having a “ragged” practice, when nothing seems to go right, is okay. It is a learning opportunity, mostly about yourself. Closer to a show, pull everything together, push a little more, then polish it.
No matter where you’re at in the practice cycle, always enjoy it!
Ride well,
Deborah
