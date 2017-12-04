Here’s To A Great Start On The Week!

Awesome Monday.

Except I work, so there’s no riding today. Also, both calves, and Achilles, and a hammie, are completely wrung out, making it hard to walk, forget running.

Details.

It’s an awesome, beautiful, December week!

The indoor is a bit too dark to take any good pictures. (HOW is it possible, with open air along all sides and skylights…?)

You’ll just have to trust me that we’re continuing to work. And, yep, possibly getting a little steadier.

This week, introducing a period of spurs again. I’ve chosen to ride her without spurs for over a year. Used them for two shows late summer/early fall of 2016, but truly I’ve only put them on for less than some 10 rides since September last year.

Now, I think she’s ready. K fine, maybe someones lower leg is straighter and a bit more ready too…

She seems possibly happier with them than without. Quicker aid, less clingy leg, all the good stuff.