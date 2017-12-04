Here’s To A Great Start On The Week!

Horses, Every Day

Awesome Monday.

Except I work, so there’s no riding today.  Also, both calves, and Achilles, and a hammie, are completely wrung out, making it hard to walk, forget running.

Details.

It’s an awesome, beautiful, December week!

too dark in indoor arena

The indoor is a bit too dark to take any good pictures.  (HOW is it possible, with open air along all sides and skylights…?)

cantering with ears forward

You’ll just have to trust me that we’re continuing to work.  And, yep, possibly getting a little steadier.

cantering in dressage arena with corner mirror

This week, introducing a period of spurs again.  I’ve chosen to ride her without spurs for over a year.  Used them for two shows late summer/early fall of 2016, but truly I’ve only put them on for less than some 10 rides since September last year.

Now, I think she’s ready.  K fine, maybe someones lower leg is straighter and a bit more ready too…

She seems possibly happier with them than without.  Quicker aid, less clingy leg, all the good stuff.

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

