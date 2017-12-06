Bath time.
Hanging out the laundry to dry on the rack.
Yeah. Still consider my self over the top lucky to have this wildebeest.
3 thoughts on “Washrack Wednesday”
Hang dry or tumble dry? 🙂
She’s just so pretty!
Those are some pretty colorful fall trees you’ve got there, considering it is California, after all. Wonder if the “laundry” appreciates them.
