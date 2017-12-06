Washrack Wednesday

Horses, Every Day

Bath time.

Hanging out the laundry to dry on the rack.

horse drying at washrack with fal trees

 

Yeah. Still consider my self over the top lucky to have this wildebeest.

happy horse in blanket

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

Washrack Wednesday

