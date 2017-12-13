Cavesson v.s Drop, Or Remont, Noseband

Earlier in 2017, I switched over to a drop noseband.

Before the switch, I kept my young mare in some different cavessons, with or without flash, and with or without crank. She seemed happier in the drop, so we’ve stuck with that almost the whole year. Wasn’t really all that interested in switching back.

Still, it’s important to experiment. (Right!? I’m always open for change!) So, recently, I did a test-ride in the regular cavesson with flash combo.

Not really a believer in it, since it touches more of the sides of the cheeks and the drop seems simpler and less intrusive.

Surprise – she was better in it! Steadier. The holy grail, since this mare has a specialty of being “squirmy” in all parts of her body.

Less fiddling and tiddlywinkling in the bridle is fantastic news! Foamy flash with cookie stains is just fine…