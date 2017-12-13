Earlier in 2017, I switched over to a drop noseband.
Before the switch, I kept my young mare in some different cavessons, with or without flash, and with or without crank. She seemed happier in the drop, so we’ve stuck with that almost the whole year. Wasn’t really all that interested in switching back.
Still, it’s important to experiment. (Right!? I’m always open for change!) So, recently, I did a test-ride in the regular cavesson with flash combo.
Not really a believer in it, since it touches more of the sides of the cheeks and the drop seems simpler and less intrusive.
Surprise – she was better in it! Steadier. The holy grail, since this mare has a specialty of being “squirmy” in all parts of her body.
Less fiddling and tiddlywinkling in the bridle is fantastic news! Foamy flash with cookie stains is just fine…
11 thoughts on “Cavesson v.s Drop, Or Remont, Noseband”
Tiddliwinkiness. Now there is a term I have not heard applied to horses before. Nor at all, in fact 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Full disclosure. I make up many words. I think most of the time readers barely notice so I’m feeling extra smug and happy that you noticed today 😁
LikeLike
I like your post 😊.
LikeLike
That is great news. Have you had a play with a bridle like the Mickleham or a PSOS which will have a similar effect to the cavasson/flash whilst circumnavigating the sensitive cranial nerves of the face?
Just a thought while you are experimenting 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
PSOS, my fave. Perfect Sit of Sweden for those of you who don’t know.
Waay out of budget though. I really do like all these new bridle designs to help with nerve pressure. Haven’t had a chance to experiment just yet…
LikeLike
I love making up words and enjoy reading yours mate lol
I think it is great to experiment with different tack, after all, our equine pals are all different just like us.
mel x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! I refuse to get stuck in a habit, “just because it’s always been this way”, is not my motto 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was Really surprised… We both loved the drop when I got it early spring… She’s simply steadier in the cavesson… Go figure…
LikeLike
Biasini goes best in the drop. He does a lot of mouthing in the cavesson and flash. Each to his or her own. Good to know Valiosa has found something she likes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s always interesting how different they can be!
At first, she was way better in the drop. Mind boggling!
LikeLiked by 1 person