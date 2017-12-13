Cavesson v.s Drop, Or Remont, Noseband

Every Day Training

Earlier in 2017, I switched over to a drop noseband.

Before the switch, I kept my young mare in some different cavessons, with or without flash, and with or without crank.  She seemed happier in the drop, so we’ve stuck with that almost the whole year.  Wasn’t really all that interested in switching back.

drop noseband
Miss Tiddlywinks in her comfy drop

Still, it’s important to experiment.  (Right!? I’m always open for change!)  So, recently, I did a test-ride in the regular cavesson with flash combo.

Not really a believer in it, since it touches more of the sides of the cheeks and the drop seems simpler and less intrusive.

Surprise – she was better in it!  Steadier.  The holy grail, since this mare has a specialty of being “squirmy” in all parts of her body.

Less fiddling and tiddlywinkling in the bridle is fantastic news!  Foamy flash with cookie stains is just fine…

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

11 thoughts on “Cavesson v.s Drop, Or Remont, Noseband

  3. That is great news. Have you had a play with a bridle like the Mickleham or a PSOS which will have a similar effect to the cavasson/flash whilst circumnavigating the sensitive cranial nerves of the face?

    Just a thought while you are experimenting 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. PSOS, my fave. Perfect Sit of Sweden for those of you who don’t know.
      Waay out of budget though. I really do like all these new bridle designs to help with nerve pressure. Haven’t had a chance to experiment just yet…

      Like

      Reply

