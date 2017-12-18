The Average Horse – Making You A Better Rider

Few of us get to ride that “Dream Horse.”

It comes with a with a steep price tag. Most would get bounced out of the saddle down the first diagonal anyway.

Some are lucky to get a “Good All Around” horse, and with the right training-help they can get really nice results.

Lurking somewhere between “The Gimp”, “The Beast”, “The Blimp”, and “The Demonizer”, the rest of us get the privilege of training with something even more challenging: “The Average horse.”

Gray Mare, looking much better than “just average” here.

The average horse does not automatically get with the training program. It doesn’t necessarily want to work very much at all in your chosen discipline. Of course it doesn’t easily stay forward, take instruction, remain calm, or move strong yet supple.

You ride it in a way similar to herding a toddler down the isles of Target after hours; cautiously, with lots of negotiation, ignoring anything but just the basics, and not exactly swaggering proud for being there.

Most of the time The Average Horse seems to forget the good stuff practiced during yesterday’s ride. Only remembering “- There was a new jacket hanging in that corner yesterday!!!”. Or “- We take frequent walk-breaks after short bursts of lackluster work, look, here’s a break coming up right now!”

Learning to ride The Average Horse well takes a lot of work, a sense of humor, and complete ignorance of sort of piggy gaits. Putting things together and creating something presentable is a bit more difficult.

Harder work. Just to get a fraction of the effort back.

Sounds like the perfect recipe for creating a better rider!

Today is a day of patting your self on the back for making it to this point, wherever you are. And a day of appreciating those moments when things come together to be half-dreamy.

A day for the NOT so special horse.

Gray Mare doesn’t have that magical, Aaah–can’t-look-away-while-this-horse-trots allure to her. Just in case anyone missed it.

This is why this is all so much more fun! It’s an average horse. With an average rider. Working on making her, just a bit special.

Thank you for coming along with us while we geek out, train, and yes, get a little better each week.