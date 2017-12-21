Black Silver-Glitter Fleece

Fleecy tendon boots with glitter.

Valiosa’s gorgeous black points are almost gone. White boots are a staple, but high maintenance if you’re cooling off on various paths outside the arena.

And boring, when there’s glitter options.

Yes, I went there.

In darker light they look mostly black.

Very encouraging ride yesterday! Miss Stinkypriss is in standing heat and even stood for the neighbor she usually dislikes.

No idea why he’s normally shunned. Perhaps he has a weak jawline, who knows. Now, he got the royal treatment.

Braced myself for more of a sluggish, perhaps squealing, ride. Instead she was lovely, tried hard at some canter shoulder fore and leg yielding without fuss.

Almost worthy of a second set of fleece, in silver…

Ending on a weird note with the most disturbing pictures yet on this site from L.A last weekend. Husband with unicorn.