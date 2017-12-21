Black Silver-Glitter Fleece

Horses, Every Day

Fleecy tendon boots with glitter.

Valiosa’s gorgeous black points are almost gone.  White boots are a staple, but high maintenance if you’re cooling off on various paths outside the arena.

And boring, when there’s glitter options.

Yes, I went there.

silver glitter fleece tendon boots

In darker light they look mostly black.

fleece tendon boots with glitter

Very encouraging ride yesterday!  Miss Stinkypriss is in standing heat and even stood for the neighbor she usually dislikes.

No idea why he’s normally shunned.  Perhaps he has a weak jawline, who knows.  Now, he got the royal treatment.

Braced myself for more of a sluggish, perhaps squealing, ride.  Instead she was lovely, tried hard at some canter shoulder fore and leg yielding without fuss.

Almost worthy of a second set of fleece, in silver…

Ending on a weird note with the most disturbing pictures yet on this site from L.A last weekend.  Husband with unicorn.

wedding pictures with unicorn horse mask

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

6 thoughts on “Black Silver-Glitter Fleece

  1. Gorgeous, Elinor!!:-) The glitter boots are simply stunning 🙂 and the two of you are such a handsome couple❣️🌿❤️❤️
    Happy Holidays and a fabulous New Year to you and yours, Elinor❣️🌿❤️🤶🎄🎅
    The Fab Four of Cley 💃🏼🚶👭

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s