December Training Update

Here’s Where We Are.

Maybe there should be some sort of cool new tricks, moves, or feels up our sleeve. But there isn’t.

No exciting big break-throughs. Because, hey, it’s dressage, and sometimes the improvements come so slow it’s easy to “sort of miss” them.

Especially since one day they’re there. And then the next they’re not. Only to come back again. I’m sure you can relate.

Anywho…

SO much fun doing this. Can’t wait to see Gray Glimmer each time I head out there!

The Latest: some more forwardness. Bit more attention to the leg, and, most important, the overall feel of the ride is much happier. Happier riding is the best riding, right?

Tried a little more shoulder fore feeling on her in the canter, to get the inside hind to actually do some real work. Horrid stuff according to Valiosa, and she has switched leads out of confusion sometimes.

A sign of weakness, sure. But in a positive spin I take it as a sign of intelligence – she’s doing some thinking of her own and sort of guessing what all the monkey aids up there could mean!

Which means she tries. And once your horse stops trying, there’s no real “play” going on any more. So. Yay! Switching leads!

Getting tired of the “fake” lateral work I decided she must now move over immediately for the leg. For real. Not in a dressage test sort of way, just cross over the hind when asked, please.

So. Now we sport sideways crab walk or trot for the outside leg without much style at various points in the arena.

Mostly when asked. Later she should just softly flow over from just a weight aid, in the same rhythm and tempo. While going mostly forward.

Getting sweaty and itchy just writing about it… Leaving that alone for a while.

Enjoy your last rides this year!