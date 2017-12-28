Here’s Where We Are.
Maybe there should be some sort of cool new tricks, moves, or feels up our sleeve. But there isn’t.
No exciting big break-throughs. Because, hey, it’s dressage, and sometimes the improvements come so slow it’s easy to “sort of miss” them.
Especially since one day they’re there. And then the next they’re not. Only to come back again. I’m sure you can relate.
Anywho…
SO much fun doing this. Can’t wait to see Gray Glimmer each time I head out there!
The Latest: some more forwardness. Bit more attention to the leg, and, most important, the overall feel of the ride is much happier. Happier riding is the best riding, right?
Tried a little more shoulder fore feeling on her in the canter, to get the inside hind to actually do some real work. Horrid stuff according to Valiosa, and she has switched leads out of confusion sometimes.
A sign of weakness, sure. But in a positive spin I take it as a sign of intelligence – she’s doing some thinking of her own and sort of guessing what all the monkey aids up there could mean!
Which means she tries. And once your horse stops trying, there’s no real “play” going on any more. So. Yay! Switching leads!
Getting tired of the “fake” lateral work I decided she must now move over immediately for the leg. For real. Not in a dressage test sort of way, just cross over the hind when asked, please.
So. Now we sport sideways crab walk or trot for the outside leg without much style at various points in the arena.
Mostly when asked. Later she should just softly flow over from just a weight aid, in the same rhythm and tempo. While going mostly forward.
Getting sweaty and itchy just writing about it… Leaving that alone for a while.
Enjoy your last rides this year!
5 thoughts on “December Training Update”
love it!
Wow you two are looking GREAT together!!! XX
Hi Elinor!
It’s been a while, but still following you two. You know what big difference I see now? I see her whole posture changes. She has more neck and a more muscled hind quarter. Beautiful!! She is maturing and your training pays off. Beautiful!
Love,
Merel
I love that your position is so balanced, that must help a lot.
I also love that you talk through what’s happening to try to see how you can fix the situation and help her out more.
I think she looks just beautiful
mel x
I love it when Carmen tries to figure out what I’m asking and then tries- even if it’s the wrong answer. Way better then ‘nope’. You two look lovely!
