The Year Wouldn’t Be Complete…

Horses, Every Day

Without a…

Post summing up the year!

It’s been a year full of contrasts.  December ended completely different from earlier in January.

We’re also soon sneaking up on 4 years of blogging.  What?  Really?!

adult amateur dressage

Click back in tomorrow for a Year In Review with some favorite pics of Miss Gray and her adventurous year as an ammie horse!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s