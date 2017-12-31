Wrapping Up The Year Of 2017

Horses, Every Day

What a great year!

With hundreds of pictures (Possibly overkill…  But who am I to say.  They just keep coming!) of this horse, we’ve got to have a little Looking-Back-At-The-Year post.

Today, a look at some favorites from each month!

 

Here’s from where we started in January – a clean slate, no clue what was ahead.

Elinor Yee dressage blog

Only made it two weeks into the new year, Friday the 13th, with a hand injury and some serious surgery.

Which luckily planted us at my trainers’s wonderful facility.

horse seeing it self in mirror
Valiosa got to meet her first pony, and moved into a massive paradise with rolling hills, grass, and oak trees.

safely introducing horse to herd

 

FEBRUARY

The entire winter continued as a long, never-ending, rainfall, after years of drought.  California turned in to a giant green Irish swamp, complete with people evacuating due to breaking dams.

rainy green pasture
I secretly loved all the rain…
walking horses out of gates

Lots of ground work, as I couldn’t ride, or get dressed in anything but snail pace.  Physical Therapy fixed things back up though.

keeping dressage fun for the horse

Valiosa had her own therapy -Pig Therapy.  She barely graduated from my class.

beautiful barns

 

MARCH

New  big pasture.  New friends.  New haircut.

horse watching over sleeping horse

New ground exercises.

horse jumping over tunnel obstacle

 

APRIL

Riding again!

strengthening bare hooves

 

Gray Azteca Mare Dressage

 

MAY

More varied work.

trotting over cavaletti

And those two longer trips down to the specialist clinic for hock treatments.  Valiosa though it was boooring…

bored horse

Finally got out to a show again.  Her 2nd time out at First Level, a schooling show, with a 63.1%

warming up for first level dressage

trot lengthening on the diagonal

 

JUNE

Moving in to a different pasture again, even bigger.  Valiosa ate all. summer. long.

horse peeking out from behind tree

 

Many easier days with long-lining on the property paths.

long lining horse outdoors

Some better riding here and there.

azteca mare

Sucking at the leg yield.

too much angle in the leg yield

Worrying that she’d never settle down and become a real horse, working well and concentrated.

horse spooking on dog

riding in hot weather

 

 

JULY

Trying to survive the summer heat.

boy with horse and cookie

 

engaging the inside hind on trot circle

Rated show.  This time with interpretative snake moves…

bucking at shows

Still enough good moments for First Place in both classes!  First Level Test 2 64.7%, First Level Test 3 60.1%.

dressage blogs

We continued to practice at home.

goode rider iconic fit breeches

Wondering if she was forever doomed to ride twisty and difficult.

horse unsteady in contact

Knowing that she isn’t, as long as I am not twisty and difficult…

staying balanced in canter on diagonal

 

AUGUST

Playing and checking out the new power in the hind end.  Yes, it was there.

free jumping horse on lunge line

Heading out to a schooling show at First Level at a new venue, she rode the tightest in any test ever.  While still placing 2nd and 3rd, the scores dropped some to  63.9% and 58.5%…

 

 

Only to surprise with a few absolutely lovely minutes here and there when schooling at home the week after…

horse blogs

 

SEPTEMBER

End-of-summer-almost-white coat.

horse by green pond

Just like every year, September was a month of never ending heat, with everything burnt out.  Setting up for the worst fires in history in fall and winter, both in North and South California this time.

Thousands of people evacuated, not from flooding danger, but from fire danger this time.

leading horse to barn

Continuing to suck at the leg yield.

crossing over with the hind leg in leg yield

While surprising with the canter turning out to be her best gait.

collecting the canter with young horse

Meeting new friends again, in new pasture.

horses meeting for the first time

Riding through fire-smoky days.

a better trot on an average horse

climbing for hind end strength

 

OCTOBER

Reluctantly leaving the wonderful breeding barn to be able to stop the long barn commute.

trail riding with dogs

 

Hanging out for a month with my wonderful friend again, just to make sure to have some time together.

fall decorations at barn

 

Little Ellie’s cookies happened.  Promise, in my next life I’ll have time to bake, market, and sell these.

how to make your horse eat anything

Valiosa went to her first 2-Day show!

She took first place in First Level Test 2 with 65.3%.  3rd in First Level Test 3 with  62.5%

Elinor Yee

The 2nd day, which was rated, she seemed tired from the overnight.  63.1% at First Level Test 2 and 62.3% at First, Test 3.  Still a solid performance on her part!

Elinor Yee dressage

 

NOVEMBER

This month saw a move to a fantastic barn, with a shorter commute, and the biggest change ever – to being “just a boarder”.  No additional horse related backgroud work…  I still haven’t gotten used to it 🙂

 

barn with thanksgiving decorations

 

Valiosa somehow worked her way to a live-in boyfriend arrangement.  Yes, she enjoys it.

free trot with no rider and ideal neck

 

DECEMBER

Beautiful winter days.

horse drying at washrack with fal trees

With hopes for So much more fun in 2018!

riding in sun light

Wrapping Up The Year Of 2017

  1. Black boots or brown boots, which do you prefer in terms of color and comfort? With brown, you almost look like a hunter/jumper. Black, definitely dressage but goes well with any pair of breeches and at the show. My girls like black dressage boots, preferably no zipper, with its dressier appearance. 🙂

  3. I loved each and every one of these photos! I have loved following along with your and Valiosa’s journey over this past year, and I know that 2018 will hold great things for you and Valiosa!!! ❤

