Wrapping Up The Year Of 2017

What a great year!

With hundreds of pictures (Possibly overkill… But who am I to say. They just keep coming!) of this horse, we’ve got to have a little Looking-Back-At-The-Year post.

Today, a look at some favorites from each month!

Here’s from where we started in January – a clean slate, no clue what was ahead.

Only made it two weeks into the new year, Friday the 13th, with a hand injury and some serious surgery.

Which luckily planted us at my trainers’s wonderful facility.



Valiosa got to meet her first pony, and moved into a massive paradise with rolling hills, grass, and oak trees.

FEBRUARY

The entire winter continued as a long, never-ending, rainfall, after years of drought. California turned in to a giant green Irish swamp, complete with people evacuating due to breaking dams.



I secretly loved all the rain…



Lots of ground work, as I couldn’t ride, or get dressed in anything but snail pace. Physical Therapy fixed things back up though.

Valiosa had her own therapy -Pig Therapy. She barely graduated from my class.

MARCH

New big pasture. New friends. New haircut.

New ground exercises.

APRIL

Riding again!

MAY

More varied work.

And those two longer trips down to the specialist clinic for hock treatments. Valiosa though it was boooring…

Finally got out to a show again. Her 2nd time out at First Level, a schooling show, with a 63.1%

JUNE

Moving in to a different pasture again, even bigger. Valiosa ate all. summer. long.

Many easier days with long-lining on the property paths.

Some better riding here and there.

Sucking at the leg yield.

Worrying that she’d never settle down and become a real horse, working well and concentrated.

JULY

Trying to survive the summer heat.

Rated show. This time with interpretative snake moves…

Still enough good moments for First Place in both classes! First Level Test 2 64.7%, First Level Test 3 60.1%.

We continued to practice at home.

Wondering if she was forever doomed to ride twisty and difficult.

Knowing that she isn’t, as long as I am not twisty and difficult…

AUGUST

Playing and checking out the new power in the hind end. Yes, it was there.

Heading out to a schooling show at First Level at a new venue, she rode the tightest in any test ever. While still placing 2nd and 3rd, the scores dropped some to 63.9% and 58.5%…

Only to surprise with a few absolutely lovely minutes here and there when schooling at home the week after…

SEPTEMBER

End-of-summer-almost-white coat.

Just like every year, September was a month of never ending heat, with everything burnt out. Setting up for the worst fires in history in fall and winter, both in North and South California this time.

Thousands of people evacuated, not from flooding danger, but from fire danger this time.

Continuing to suck at the leg yield.

While surprising with the canter turning out to be her best gait.

Meeting new friends again, in new pasture.

Riding through fire-smoky days.

OCTOBER

Reluctantly leaving the wonderful breeding barn to be able to stop the long barn commute.

Hanging out for a month with my wonderful friend again, just to make sure to have some time together.

Little Ellie’s cookies happened. Promise, in my next life I’ll have time to bake, market, and sell these.

Valiosa went to her first 2-Day show!

She took first place in First Level Test 2 with 65.3%. 3rd in First Level Test 3 with 62.5%

The 2nd day, which was rated, she seemed tired from the overnight. 63.1% at First Level Test 2 and 62.3% at First, Test 3. Still a solid performance on her part!

NOVEMBER

This month saw a move to a fantastic barn, with a shorter commute, and the biggest change ever – to being “just a boarder”. No additional horse related backgroud work… I still haven’t gotten used to it 🙂

Valiosa somehow worked her way to a live-in boyfriend arrangement. Yes, she enjoys it.

DECEMBER

Beautiful winter days.

With hopes for So much more fun in 2018!