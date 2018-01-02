Deciding straight away, that THIS, will be one GREAT year!
If you got injured multiple times, sick, stressed out, sidelined, or any other type of word starting with S, last year – this is the chance to set up for a fresh start.
New Years Resolutions just smell of unused new-gym-memberships and stale home workout routines. Let’s not go there.
Just a reset.
Best year ever – 2018. Here we come!
You should come too!
I’m all ears for your ideas on what you plan to fire off this year. Big or small.
3 thoughts on “Fresh January Start”
Everybody’s (Laurie and Andrea) back to work, daughters off to frigid NY on equestrian business (I’ll leave it at that), and I’m in a big, rambling house with three closet organizers to assemble for said daughters, and entertaining the kitties. Fun time for sure. 🙂
The girls will be riding in Guadalajara at the WC show towards the end of the month, riding for a Mexican equestrian group. They’ll have 8 horses available for them, and will be riding a full schedule (5-7 events). The show is still part of the 2017 season. In that regard, we haven’t flipped the calendar to 2018 just yet.
Cheers to that! Pretty sure the whole world could use a reset 😉
I like thinking of it as a reset!
