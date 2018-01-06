Let’s Talk About Hating On Your Riding Position

Because we all do. I think.

Looking at a fresh batch with pics, we’re just as shocked every time. The same stuff is still going on in the saddle! Takes a day to get over it, right?..

Last shots from a schooling ride, I was thrilled to see Valiosa looking a bit more “real.” Actually using her body better. Thrilled! Yes!!!



More pictures of miss gray strutting less stiffly next time. I loved it!



Today is a one-time opportunity to hate on your seat. Or legs. Elbows. Hands. Neck. Or whichever you like, go ahead! One day only. I’ll start.

First off, hating on the freaky thing with the lower leg. I get it too far back. When you do this, the pelvis tips forward, tweaking the position. Trying my very hardest to stop this. (Good luck with that.)

Next, there’s a strange thing with the outside elbow. It drifts out and away from the torso, especially when turning. What’s going on there!!!?? This keeps happening, does nothing good for the horse.

And, especially when combined with taking the inside leg, shortening it, sort of creeping up with the heel there, horsey hates it.

Elbow out, inside heel up – now the inside calf can’t be used in the right way as an aid, and the heel does all the work. Again. Horses hate this too. Especially this gray one.

No one can pick apart every single thing, and then expect to erase those habits quickly. Especially not when they’ve gone on for so long, and seem to get worse with time.

But, and this is a big one – To ever get better, you have to create some awareness of just WHAT is going on, and try to work on it. Or of course it’s just going to stay that way. Forever.

So. Deciding on just one thing, it was to lengthen the leg. Make it a goal to have less heels creeping up. That IS actually happening, already. So, great job!

Ignoring the other super irritating things (Other than wishfully just hoping they’ll go away…) I’m going to focus on trying to get the lower leg, especially the heel, down and forward. Most importantly, away from the areas that make her really mad. Calf on.

So there we go. Life goals. Stop poking!

Have a pesky thing you hate about saddle positioning? Both me and many others would love to hear about it! Have you set a goal for working on getting rid of any specific thing?…