Celebrating Every Small Improvement

A few days ago I promised pictures of some less stiff strutting.

And then there was never a post about it! Mostly because just like for every one else there isn’t much extra time… And it was hard to pick out just three shots where I thought she showed the most improvement.

But also because I started picking apart the riding. Looking at this. And that. And those.

Completely forgetting that yes, the gaits are still short, because that’s what she is, but they are a lot freer. A little softer. And it shows!

She can use the inside hind a little better in canter.

This is on a 13-14 m. canter circle – she feels stronger and shows that she can sit a lot more now!

So. Tomorrow morning – slew of pictures of Valiosa schooling.

In the meantime – some more half-pad experimentation this week. Let you know what I decide on later!