A few days ago I promised pictures of some less stiff strutting.
And then there was never a post about it! Mostly because just like for every one else there isn’t much extra time… And it was hard to pick out just three shots where I thought she showed the most improvement.
But also because I started picking apart the riding. Looking at this. And that. And those.
Completely forgetting that yes, the gaits are still short, because that’s what she is, but they are a lot freer. A little softer. And it shows!
She can use the inside hind a little better in canter.
This is on a 13-14 m. canter circle – she feels stronger and shows that she can sit a lot more now!
So. Tomorrow morning – slew of pictures of Valiosa schooling.
In the meantime – some more half-pad experimentation this week. Let you know what I decide on later!
4 thoughts on “Celebrating Every Small Improvement”
First of all, I can’t get over how perfect you and Miss Valiosa look together… and how pretty she is! And also, I can just see the improvement…you guys are looking just wonderful together.
Lovely lovely lovely!! Look at her bending those hocks and taking weight behind! You should definitely be proud–she is looking Second Level strong here.
And you’re a really lovely rider! You two really are a great-looking pair. I notice you have the same tendency that I have, to drop your hands and stiffen your elbow. And maybe it’s just the moment the camera happened to click, but relatedly to the elbow/hand thing, you also are leaning forward instead of anchoring through your sits bones. They’re related issues because a stiff, straight arm isn’t elastic enough to allow for the accordion-like movement of the horse’s head and neck, so we end up getting up-rooted and giving through our seat and back. I do the same things!! It’s such a tough habit to break because sitting down and staying back requires more core strength than I really possess at this time. I was getting there, but then I had a baby…it’s been a long road back. 😛 I’m working on this very thing so that’s why this jumped out at me in your beautiful photos.
Personally I’ve been really focusing on carrying the weight of my own hands and keeping those pesky elbows at my sides better. If you “hold” your position (so hard to do without stiffening up…I try to think “soft, but strong”) more adamantly, the horse will learn to “live” in the space you’re giving them and will stop pulling you forward. Once you can convince your back, seat and arms that they also “live” in that rooted-down home position, you can start thinking about being elastic in your contact through your forearms and hands (without giving up your “home” position!) so that the horse can stretch into the contact and find a soft but supportive partner on the other end of the rein. When I really make it my mission to ride this way, I really feel it in my stomach muscles the next day, which of course tells me I need to get stronger. The other thing that happens is Clay is much less fussy in the contact when I really ride from my core and seat.
It always helps me to envision the bit as a balance/ballet bar, and Clay is a ballerina leaning on the bar for a little help. If the bar drops away because I became up-rooted from my seat and my hands went forward/down, my horse will lose his balance. Granted, he should use the bar less and less over time, as he builds up his own strength and balance. But in the meantime…I am the bar! Be the bar! 😉 😉
I can see progress here. Yes! So carry on. Dressage is not for the faint of heart and you are doing a good job. We all just plow on day in day out. Today I had to do an exercise that I had not done since last year with Lou Denizard. Last year is was very difficult for us and today….we aced it. I look forward to hearing about the half pads. I’m on the search for them at the moment.
As Kyra Kyrklund says, you must be grateful for every better step, and these look like some damn good steps to me 😉
