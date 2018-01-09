Pictures From Winter Schooling

That perfect horse –

Maybe it was waiting for you in the paddock all along.

What do I know.

Keeping it short today. Since you’re being drowned in pictures.

Couldn’t pick just three or so.

Yawn. I know.

Love the Gray Machine for trying so hard. For both of us!

Kind of feels like you need at least some sort of payoff for putting up with all this and scrolling down through so many pics.

So here goes – a stirrup tip: Try putting only light downward pressure in the stirrups. It will keep the lower leg more still.

Genius. That would have come in really handy. Some 7 years ago or so 🙂