Pictures From Winter Schooling

That perfect horse –

 

Maybe it was waiting for you in the paddock all along.

dressage horse trotting

the perfect horse

What do I know.

riding through corners

turning up centerline with horse

 

Keeping it short today.  Since you’re being drowned in pictures.

gray horse cantering

grey horse in canter downstride

 

Couldn’t pick just three or so.

Yawn.  I know.

silver horse

collecting the canter

 

Love the Gray Machine for trying so hard.  For both of us!

working from behind in trot

a softer more engaged dressage trot

 

Kind of feels like you need at least some sort of payoff for putting up with all this and scrolling down through so many pics.

So here goes – a stirrup tip:  Try putting only light downward pressure in the stirrups.  It will keep the lower leg more still.

Genius.  That would have come in really handy.  Some 7 years ago or so 🙂

