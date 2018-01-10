Wordless Wednesday aHorseForElinor Horses, Every Day January 10, 2018January 10, 2018 View At V Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related TaggedanimalsdressageHorsesnatureridingWordless Wednesday Published by aHorseForElinor Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published January 10, 2018January 10, 2018
3 thoughts on “Wordless Wednesday”
Beautiful!!
LikeLike
Vivacious Valiosa valiantly vamping at V!
LikeLike
Looking great at V! Look at the inside hind reaching under and pushing!
LikeLike