Riding Troubles – Free For All

Every Day Training

A bunch of pictures where the horse looks Game On…

With stuff looking alright.  What’s fun with that, if it only lasts a few moments here and there..?

Today is Training Trouble Day!

Plenty of issues going on over here, wasn’t hard to pick some!  Come on, share your most pressing riding issues.  If anything, just to cheer me up.  🙂  I’ll go first!

She’s still very unsteady in the connection.

We’ll be going along nice, smooth, focused and together, and then tweeeeek!  She’ll shorten, stiffen, and wobble her neck.

twisted neck in dressage

Or, she can do a short, beautiful half 10 meter radius in canter, only to have major steering troubles on a 20.  Keeps you on your toes for sure.

dressage horse over bending to the stiff side
She’s still very wobbly. But in a stiff way. Like riding a frozen seal. Never rode one, but I imagine that’s what it would feel like.

Neck bulges out when going left, and does tweaky things at the poll when going right. 

Common for many horses to have the more difficult side on the right (which is a sign that they need to be able to stretch out the left side more.), but who’d think it would take this long to work through it.

Next, some new random spooking.

not leaning forward when spooking
More forward horse – more on the aids – more reactivity. At least in her case. So spooks happen some more.

Along with interesting naughtiness.

horse bucking from legs too far back

Spookiness by entire entrance of arena – didn’t happen the first month.  Ugly over-bending to the inside, sometimes the only way to get through there…

bending away from spookiy objects

Random piloting errors. 

This is coming on to the centerline…  Or more, “How not to come on to the centerline.”  I get sloppy in preparing, and then she’ll come off the outside rein.  This happens a lot when training on my own too much.

how not to steer onto center line

 

Lastly, here’s something I’d like to fix.  Tomorrow would be good…  Or at least half way fix, because you never really “solve” anything, just learn to ride it better.

Anyway.  Coming in through a corner, she feels fantastic, smooth, and light.

riding straight before a corner

Only to completely wobble away a second later!

horse over bending through corners

Here, friends, is where we are a bit stuck for now.  It’s simply too much for her.  Riding it more conservative, she’ll do just fine, but when she works a little more up, we tend to get all over the place because she’s not exactly through and I’m not doing the right thing for her there.

Very tricky and I’m not helping at all.  Few months ago, there wasn’t any problems with the corners, so I know I’m the one creating it.

 

Okido, that’s all for today.  Ending with Miss Lovely being lovely.

dressage horse stretching on circle
Let’s hear something about your troubles!! 🙂

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

2 thoughts on “Riding Troubles – Free For All

  2. the words I hear from my coach Lou Denizard most often are :”more bend, more bend more bend.” And heaven help me if what I produce is just more neck bend or more sitting on my inside seat bone or…..whatever. The trick it seems is I must learn to control the outside shoulder. Not more inside leg or more inside hand but more control of the outside shoulder. Will be working on that this coming week!!!

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s