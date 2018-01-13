Riding Troubles – Free For All

A bunch of pictures where the horse looks Game On…

With stuff looking alright. What’s fun with that, if it only lasts a few moments here and there..?

Today is Training Trouble Day!

Plenty of issues going on over here, wasn’t hard to pick some! Come on, share your most pressing riding issues. If anything, just to cheer me up. 🙂 I’ll go first!

She’s still very unsteady in the connection.

We’ll be going along nice, smooth, focused and together, and then tweeeeek! She’ll shorten, stiffen, and wobble her neck.

Or, she can do a short, beautiful half 10 meter radius in canter, only to have major steering troubles on a 20. Keeps you on your toes for sure.

Neck bulges out when going left, and does tweaky things at the poll when going right.

Common for many horses to have the more difficult side on the right (which is a sign that they need to be able to stretch out the left side more.), but who’d think it would take this long to work through it.

Next, some new random spooking.

Along with interesting naughtiness.

Spookiness by entire entrance of arena – didn’t happen the first month. Ugly over-bending to the inside, sometimes the only way to get through there…

Random piloting errors.

This is coming on to the centerline… Or more, “How not to come on to the centerline.” I get sloppy in preparing, and then she’ll come off the outside rein. This happens a lot when training on my own too much.

Lastly, here’s something I’d like to fix. Tomorrow would be good… Or at least half way fix, because you never really “solve” anything, just learn to ride it better.

Anyway. Coming in through a corner, she feels fantastic, smooth, and light.

Only to completely wobble away a second later!

Here, friends, is where we are a bit stuck for now. It’s simply too much for her. Riding it more conservative, she’ll do just fine, but when she works a little more up, we tend to get all over the place because she’s not exactly through and I’m not doing the right thing for her there.

Very tricky and I’m not helping at all. Few months ago, there wasn’t any problems with the corners, so I know I’m the one creating it.

Okido, that’s all for today. Ending with Miss Lovely being lovely.



Let’s hear something about your troubles!! 🙂