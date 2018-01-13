Swedish Win In Florida

A little patriotic pride this morning!

Good dressage is alive and well! We know that from British world competitors Hester and Dujardin, who’ve shown there is a beautiful alternative to the Dutch and German highly criticized training methods…

Here’s another competitor who can be seen for lenghty periods in the warm up arena riding her horse sympathetically, soft, and wonderful. Far from rollkur and harsh cringe worthy treatments.

Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén and Paridon Magi.

Swedish long time competitor Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén had a wonderful start in hot competition this week!

The 2018 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) opened the winter season at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Florida, with Swedish competitor Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén and the 15-year-old Paridon Magi posting a new personal best of 75.87% in the FEI Grand Prix CDIW, presented by Adequan®.

Then just last night, they did it again. Winning the Freestyle with a whopping 81%!!!

Get inspired!