-“So if you’re no longer doing any work or chores at the barn, how come it’s been almost 5 hours since you left and came back?”
Recent question at home…
Well, sometimes it just takes. Longer.
That day was one of those days where I could see her sleeping when driving in. Her two sentries stood guard, two quiet drones watching over her, one hind cocked but alert.
Gray puff-ball laid in a regal pose with her head propped up on the ground. Deep sleep. Gave her a few extra minutes before finally walking out there.
She’s decided there’s no longer any reason for alarm when I go to her while laying down. Never gave her any reason in the first place. So she stayed down, of course I had to stand there for a while with the others, guarding sort of.
Carrots in bed, some mane scritches, a strange cat-like stretch-move while laying down, and she could finally be convinced to come up. That stuff takes time.
Part of the reason I have her in the first place – to enjoy her whale-like body and watch her doing strange things. And sometimes watching birds together.
At the end of riding there was an opportunity to try out a Haflinger for a few minutes. Haven’t ridden one for many years, so why turn that down?
She also needed to have her mane mutilated while icing her hinds, so we did that with scissors too.
Plus, she wouldn’t finish her grain in the stall where she stands for a while before going back out, so she needed pieces of apple rolled in the left over salt to get her to eat it.
6 thoughts on “Barn Time – The Black Hole”
I get it. Totally get it. Same here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful pictures!!! And also, story of my life!!! ;D
LikeLike
Time at the barn is my mental health time, sometimes you just need a bit longer haha
LikeLike
My husband asks me the same thing and our barn is in our backyard! Isn’t that the beauty of it really?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s incredible how quickly the hours fly by when you’re at the barn! Let’s go lunge for 10 minutes turns into 2 hours minimum.. lol
LikeLike
LOL this is so me, Oh i’m just going to feed Freddy and Moo. When i get back, oh I had to organise my tack shed again, put some cream on fred’s itch, wash a rug, have a look at something questionable on a rug. etc etc
we look for excuses to be there i think!!
Mel x
LikeLike