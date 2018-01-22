Riding In Wind

The kind of day where plastic bags and other strange creatures drag themselves across the ground.  Smallish sized cardboard and trash flicker, shape-changing and dying on the side of the roads.

Lights in the indoor arena moan.  Walls breathing, whispering -“The end is near.” to your horse.

What’s it going to be?

riding in windy weather

Sure let’s ride!

 

Forever grateful it’s winter and NOT dreadful valley summer heat.  Love not having to drench both of us in the cross ties after every ride.  Month after month.

Here’s Gray Pearl.  In August…

heat exhaustion in horses
So happy this is not now.

2 thoughts on “Riding In Wind

  1. This happened to me yesterday; plastic bags tearing across the arena in the 80km wind, and the trees scraping along the side of the walls. I opted to not do anything too exciting, lest I inadvertently got catapulted into the dirt.

  2. Hah! Our “riding in the wind” is all indoors this time of year, unless you enjoy riding on ice. However…there is still lots to contend with. The wind can be ferocious, and it bangs all kind of weird things against the arena walls and slaps stuff around the doorways. If it warms up a bit, all the snow and ice on the roof melts and slides down with a tremendous whoosh and then a rattling plop as the pieces hit the ground. We have loudspeakers connected to a radio in the ring and always try to keep the music turned up pretty high during these events. Wonder of wonders, that actually works.

