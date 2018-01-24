You are simply awesome!
Can’t believe the site’s been going for 4 years, and you keep checking in on us!
Taking time to write supportive comments, or just seeing what we’re up to. Absolutely fantastic! And very motivating.
Which is definitely needed…
I have mentioned we are at a high level show barn. Right?
No one else really trains on their own there.
Or with this type of horse.
You’d be surprised how it can define your riding if not careful.
Maybe I’ll put a short post up on that stuff later, as soon as there’s some time to write.
First, sharing pictures of Gray Mare looking sublime – coming up next!
Thank you, always, for cheering us on!
12 thoughts on “Again – Shout-Out To All Friends!”
What a striking picture Valiosa and you make together!!! ❤ Love the last picture!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you like it Elizabeth! She looks so pleased with her self in that last one 🙂
LikeLike
Go see Jeremy Steinberg.
February 12th – 13th (Mon-Tues) Davis, CA Carolyn McMullen – (916) 425-5077 or–
April 21st – 22nd (weekend) Davis, CA Carolyn McMullen – (916) 425-5077
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! Alli to the rescue – my goal of getting out to see him had completely fallen off the radar. That’s it! I’ve got it on my calendar now and I plan to audit on the 13th! It will mean a day off for Valiosa, so you made her happy too 😉
Thank you SO much for the heads up – I need some good inspiration!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll be out of town on the 13th, so I’ll miss you! Bummer. Bring Valiosa down for the next one! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would have been so fun to say Hi!!!
I really just can’t wait to go! Alli gave me dates earlier, but that time it never panned out, not sure, I got injured, sick, or both. Then it fell off the radar. This time I’m there!
Silly and half embarrassed of not measuring up quite well, I don’t think I’m ready to bring her. She’s so quirky and this is one big dollar clinic… If someone will take me next time, I’d really like to go, big girl pants on.
LikeLike
She has really muscled up nicely!
Great photo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s so great you can see it!! Appreciate the comment on it!
Her conformation is not the “super ideal” for a dressage horse one would like to bring up the levels. But, with all this work, she’s become very fit, and the muscles are coming on in all the right places, so she’s starting to look really nice.
LikeLike
I am sure that you two are completely on par with the others. She looks so good. And you look good on her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, thank you, thank you! Many mornings, we look mostly mud caked and dirt discolored now in the winter. The stalled horses probably frown at her 😉 But she’s SO happy, and me too! 🙂
LikeLike
Valiosa is so pretty, you must be a proud horse-momma! I’ve enjoyed reading about your adventures XD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!! So glad to have you! Thank you for cheering us on 🙂
LikeLike