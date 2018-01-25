Birthday Time!

Horses, Every Day

Today:  My birthday –

Don’t really feel that much different from yesterday.  Usually a good sign, right?!

More celebrations with my favorite family tonight, and tomorrow, but first, some absolute favorite things will happen.

Trail run at the lake with one of my awesome dogs.

Riding the quirky horse.

bringing horse out of pasture safely
Dirt Goddess exiting her kingdom to greet her people beyond the moat.

leading horse from pasture at winter

So grateful for being able to do all the fun stuff I love, and still more, the next day – without really hurting all that much the next day.  Best birthday present ever!

horses with floppy ears

Getting a new show coat too – want to help pick one?!! 

On the list:

  • 4 buttons
  • Blue
  • VERY breathable – I live in a toaster.  (Locals don’t agree, but they’ve been brainwashed.  Don’t trust anyone who thinks soft baked summer cookies made on the dashboard is quite normal.)

What you got?  What would you pick?!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

One thought on “Birthday Time!

  1. I have a truly lovely Pikeur Diana jacket that I got at a tack store tent sale for $100. MSRP $400-something. It was the only one on the rack and just happened to be my size. Blue, too. How often does that happen?? Anyway, Pikeur is very finely tailored, great square shoulders, (German engineering!), neat accent piping along the collar, and great fit. If anything happened to my jacket I would get another Pikeur in an instant, even if I had to pawn my horse blankets to do it LOL!! Mine is over 5 years old now, and was a close-out when I bought it, which is why it’s wool. Now they’re making all of them in machine-washable, breathable soft-shell fabric. I would probably go with the Sarissa II even though I’m not a big fan of front zippers. Price is in upper $400’s.

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s