Birthday Time!

Today: My birthday –

Don’t really feel that much different from yesterday. Usually a good sign, right?!

More celebrations with my favorite family tonight, and tomorrow, but first, some absolute favorite things will happen.

Trail run at the lake with one of my awesome dogs.

Riding the quirky horse.

So grateful for being able to do all the fun stuff I love, and still more, the next day – without really hurting all that much the next day. Best birthday present ever!

Getting a new show coat too – want to help pick one?!!

On the list:

4 buttons

Blue

VERY breathable – I live in a toaster. (Locals don’t agree, but they’ve been brainwashed. Don’t trust anyone who thinks soft baked summer cookies made on the dashboard is quite normal.)

What you got? What would you pick?!