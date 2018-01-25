Birthday Time!

Today: My birthday –
Don’t really feel that much different from yesterday. Usually a good sign, right?!
More celebrations with my favorite family tonight, and tomorrow, but first, some absolute favorite things will happen.
Trail run at the lake with one of my awesome dogs.
Riding the quirky horse.
So grateful for being able to do all the fun stuff I love, and still more, the next day – without really hurting all that much the next day. Best birthday present ever!
Getting a new show coat too – want to help pick one?!!
On the list:
- 4 buttons
- Blue
- VERY breathable – I live in a toaster. (Locals don’t agree, but they’ve been brainwashed. Don’t trust anyone who thinks soft baked summer cookies made on the dashboard is quite normal.)
What you got? What would you pick?!
I have a truly lovely Pikeur Diana jacket that I got at a tack store tent sale for $100. MSRP $400-something. It was the only one on the rack and just happened to be my size. Blue, too. How often does that happen?? Anyway, Pikeur is very finely tailored, great square shoulders, (German engineering!), neat accent piping along the collar, and great fit. If anything happened to my jacket I would get another Pikeur in an instant, even if I had to pawn my horse blankets to do it LOL!! Mine is over 5 years old now, and was a close-out when I bought it, which is why it’s wool. Now they’re making all of them in machine-washable, breathable soft-shell fabric. I would probably go with the Sarissa II even though I’m not a big fan of front zippers. Price is in upper $400’s.
