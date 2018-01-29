Riding Mares In Heat

This time, her heat cycle was much more intense than compared to a year ago.  Last month, in December, it was barely noticeable.  She was mostly spooky and intense.  Silly to the leg etc.  Oh, and spooky.  Maybe I said that.

Then, just a few weeks later, we got this.

riding mare in heat

Canter transitions were.  Exciting.

bucking mare in heat

The 3rd day, I’d had enough and we hacked on the property instead.  There are some gravel and asphalt areas – great for cooling off.  Next time I’ll do the same if she’s just as bothered.  While working more on stuff at, well, at the walk.  🙂

Below, a short road-stretch out to what I call the “poop field”.  It’s an uneven field, all green on the horizon there, where manure, shavings, and straw is spread out from the stalls each day.  A “sacrifice” field, far away from the barn and pastures.

hacking out when in heat

The footing is pretty iffy.  A swamp after rains.  And in summer heat there’s no way we’ll go out there and bake.

Right now, it’s the ideal thing for us.  Valiosa thinks it’s an interesting place; we head out there when we can to preserve a four beat walk.  On some days, she’ll walk very forward, using her back more, especially on a short uphill slant, – a treasure!

The poop field even has a pond at the bottom.

You already know what it’s filled with…

