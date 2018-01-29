Riding Mares In Heat

Sometimes tricky.

You don’t always know what you’ll get.

This time, her heat cycle was much more intense than compared to a year ago. Last month, in December, it was barely noticeable. She was mostly spooky and intense. Silly to the leg etc. Oh, and spooky. Maybe I said that.

Then, just a few weeks later, we got this.

Canter transitions were. Exciting.

The 3rd day, I’d had enough and we hacked on the property instead. There are some gravel and asphalt areas – great for cooling off. Next time I’ll do the same if she’s just as bothered. While working more on stuff at, well, at the walk. 🙂

Below, a short road-stretch out to what I call the “poop field”. It’s an uneven field, all green on the horizon there, where manure, shavings, and straw is spread out from the stalls each day. A “sacrifice” field, far away from the barn and pastures.

The footing is pretty iffy. A swamp after rains. And in summer heat there’s no way we’ll go out there and bake.

Right now, it’s the ideal thing for us. Valiosa thinks it’s an interesting place; we head out there when we can to preserve a four beat walk. On some days, she’ll walk very forward, using her back more, especially on a short uphill slant, – a treasure!

The poop field even has a pond at the bottom.

You already know what it’s filled with…