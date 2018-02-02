Some Visitors For You To Check Out

Hi everyone!

Up for some guest posts?!! Or just discover something new? Then take a peek at these below!

In no particular order;

A few readers & writers from your Horse Blog community –

Bay Mare Chronicles. Adventures of Bay Mare and her person.

Find her post on the latest lesson here: January 30th Recap

Melrose Equestrian Services Transforming OTTB’s lives & my own.

Find her post on grateful Australian living here: Happy Australia Day 2018

Horse Addict – The world is best viewed through the ears of a horse.

See some well-timed on flying changes in her post here: Flying Horse!

Eventer In Progress. Laughing at oneself is best done as a group activity.

She has a wonderful post on the importance of riding in life here: NaBloPoMo Day 22

Animals small and big. Giving respect towards animals small and big.

Read Cecilia’s post on pellets here: Top 3 Alfalfa pellet feed for horses.

3 Day Adventures With Horses. An amateur eventer’s adventures.

Give her some advice on Half Chaps here: Let’s talk half chaps

The Stylish Equestrian. For that daily dose of street to stable style inspiration.

Here’s her latest take on Navy Blue: Daisy Blue

Journey With A Dancing Horse. Long time rider and dressage blogger.

Read her emotional closure on losing the gelding of her dreams here: Backward or forward.

Discover something new and go take a peek at these writers!

It’s a Guest Post Weekend, so feel free to comment with a link to a post you’d want include if you like.

That’s all from us today!