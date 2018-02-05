Just two days off.
Can’t wait to get out there to see her again! That’s what just a couple of days off will do. Good stuff!
On Mondays she’ll sometimes pop her head up, all the way out there in pasture, when I come in with the quiet hybrid. She knows what’s up.
– “Yay, my servant is here!”
Happy to have her. Growing respect for this mare, with her peculiar ways. Do it just right, sitting square, and she’ll sometimes let me access her back and she’ll get very sensitive, almost hot, accepting only small aids. It’s a taste of what I think she really could be. I just need to catch up!
Lots of stuff to say this week. Kind of unusual. Buckle down!
4 thoughts on “Monday Morning”
Sometimes I think they ( our horses) are teaching us. Lately Biasini is teaching me. Lou does some translation for him from time to time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They do! As long as we take the time to listen. I’m so happy to be where I’m at, with plenty of time to do just that!
LikeLike
Best feeling in the world!! As fleeting as it may be… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, yes 😉 It all depends on how the ride goes sometimes… This morning, she was absolutely lovely in every way! Doesn’t happen very often. Had a lesson, she was soft and forward, and we didn’t suck as much.
Bliss!!
LikeLike