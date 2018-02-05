Monday Morning

Every Day Training 1 Minute

Just two days off.

Can’t wait to get out there to see her again!   That’s what just a couple of days off will do.  Good stuff!

On Mondays she’ll sometimes pop her head up, all the way out there in pasture, when I come in with the quiet hybrid.  She knows what’s up.

– “Yay, my servant is here!”

gray horse in cavesson with flash

Happy to have her.  Growing respect for this mare, with her peculiar ways.  Do it just right, sitting square, and she’ll sometimes let me access her back and she’ll get very sensitive, almost hot, accepting only small aids.  It’s a taste of what I think she really could be.  I just need to catch up!

Dressage On A Dime A Horse For Elinor

Lots of stuff to say this week.  Kind of unusual.  Buckle down!

4 thoughts on “Monday Morning

    1. Well, yes 😉 It all depends on how the ride goes sometimes… This morning, she was absolutely lovely in every way! Doesn’t happen very often. Had a lesson, she was soft and forward, and we didn’t suck as much.
      Bliss!!

      Like

      Reply

