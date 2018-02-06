Showing At Home Turf – Much More Difficult Than Going To A Venue

The outdoor arenas are still closed.

Looks like horses will only school in the indoor, and once there’s a show, the outdoors’ will be prepped, courts put up, and they’ll be used mostly for showing.

There are four large, very well maintained, outdoor arenas at the barn – three used as show rings, and one even larger as an extra outdoor warmup, for days with too many horses in the indoor warming up. Super spacious, and super nice.

There’s also a fenced in, more grassy looking arena, looks like for in-hand and stallion premiering etc, and a tiny, unfenced little thing for warmup out of the view of the show commotion. But they’re also closed…

It’s sinking in that Gray Mare will have a heart attack once we’re finally able to go in the outdoors for a test. Not just because it’s a new arena, but because it will be her home venue, completely transformed to something super scary.

There’ll be major hustle around all the arenas: tents, trailers, flags, merchandise vendors, tables, all sorts of crazy show action and new equipment. Which is fine when driving to a new venue. But I bet it’ll be very triggering when it’s happening on her home turf…

EVERYTHING will seem different and scary…

2018 will have weekends with show jumping here, which we don’t go to, and then about 4 dressage show weekends. First one in May.

Yep – planning on going! Same saddle, same everything, but with a very different, tweaky-rocket ship horse.

Who’s idea was this!!?