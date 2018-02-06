The outdoor arenas are still closed.
Looks like horses will only school in the indoor, and once there’s a show, the outdoors’ will be prepped, courts put up, and they’ll be used mostly for showing.
There are four large, very well maintained, outdoor arenas at the barn – three used as show rings, and one even larger as an extra outdoor warmup, for days with too many horses in the indoor warming up. Super spacious, and super nice.
There’s also a fenced in, more grassy looking arena, looks like for in-hand and stallion premiering etc, and a tiny, unfenced little thing for warmup out of the view of the show commotion. But they’re also closed…
It’s sinking in that Gray Mare will have a heart attack once we’re finally able to go in the outdoors for a test. Not just because it’s a new arena, but because it will be her home venue, completely transformed to something super scary.
There’ll be major hustle around all the arenas: tents, trailers, flags, merchandise vendors, tables, all sorts of crazy show action and new equipment. Which is fine when driving to a new venue. But I bet it’ll be very triggering when it’s happening on her home turf…
EVERYTHING will seem different and scary…
2018 will have weekends with show jumping here, which we don’t go to, and then about 4 dressage show weekends. First one in May.
Yep – planning on going! Same saddle, same everything, but with a very different, tweaky-rocket ship horse.
Who’s idea was this!!?
7 thoughts on “Showing At Home Turf – Much More Difficult Than Going To A Venue”
If she were my horse (which of course she isn’t so all opining past this point is just idle talk) I would take her for a nice walk around every one of those hunter/jumper shows just to give her a little life experience which may or may not apply to a later dressage show. I still have to laugh at my long-gone old Thoroughbred who, when it came to lessons, was afraid to be ridden in the empty home pasture he spent years grazing in. When show day arrived, he marched right out there among all the parked trailers and tied horses and camping tents–I guess because his crazy curiosity got the better of him. He acted for all the world like he had been doing this forever. Horses…😏
This is what I’m hoping for – for her to want to show off, feel a little brilliant, or ‘sumethin. Knowing her, she’ll turn in to a tense ball instead, absolutely unable to focus at all, since so much Crazies are going on at her own home…
If allowed, I plan on doing a walk with her during the jumper shows, but there may be a rule that you have to be in the show to actually ride on property during show hours. Not sure. If so, I guess a hand walk. I’d need steel toed boots 😉
Planning to do the show in May also. So maybe I will see you there.
That would be really cool. We’ll be the tense weird ones , at the bottom of the property, doing little awkward walk circles before going in the ring 😉
Great desensitization stuff here for you mate! hopefully you can “hang around” on the jumper days.
Good luck in May, I’ll be you do well.
mel x
It’s true! when their home arenas are changed or tampered with it seems to be much more upsetting or spook worthy. Last week Biasini had difficulty with some brightly colored plastic buckets that had been placed just outside the arena rails. something was different in his “sacred” arena!
Great photos! Surely a good idea to anticipate the scary things, but of course don’t let on to Miss V! It’s amazing how horses can read us when we’re projecting what they might be afraid of. I’m one to talk! 🙂
