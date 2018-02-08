That Wasn’t Really Fair To Her

Every Day Training 1 Minute

Those bucking pictures earlier, last week…

She deserves a better reputation than that.  (But Hey, it would help if you’d behave under saddle most days too!)

We’ve had some lovely moments during rides.  Always toward the end.  She never comes out ready to give anything for free.  First, we negotiate, then, she’ll consider doing something more productive.

dressage with gray horse

She’ll tolerate absolutely no bullying.  Riding her like that will make her shut down immediately.  Instead, she has to want to do it.  Which she sometimes does.  Look how cute and straight she can be!

a horse for elinor 2018

Walking pirouettes happen too now, but you better just think it, not come with some ugly aid.  She feels staying round throughout all those steps is overkill though, so she’s not ready to show it off just yet.

Gray mare, going.

dressage on a dime 2018

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

2 thoughts on “That Wasn’t Really Fair To Her

  1. Awwww I knew that Valiosa was just having one of her “days.” ‘Cause under that bucking spell, she’s a swee,t well-behaved mare!!! ❤ Love the pictures!

  2. I think she is the most beautiful mare I’ve seen 🙂 And I like hearing about her character, she is a unique pretty horse, isn’t she. Greetings to you and have a great day!

