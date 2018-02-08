That Wasn’t Really Fair To Her

Those bucking pictures earlier, last week…

She deserves a better reputation than that. (But Hey, it would help if you’d behave under saddle most days too!)

We’ve had some lovely moments during rides. Always toward the end. She never comes out ready to give anything for free. First, we negotiate, then, she’ll consider doing something more productive.

She’ll tolerate absolutely no bullying. Riding her like that will make her shut down immediately. Instead, she has to want to do it. Which she sometimes does. Look how cute and straight she can be!

Walking pirouettes happen too now, but you better just think it, not come with some ugly aid. She feels staying round throughout all those steps is overkill though, so she’s not ready to show it off just yet.

Gray mare, going. ♥