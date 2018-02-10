Hi Peeps!
There’s a new little way to check out A Horse For Elinor! Pop in and see it!
Quick and easy at Instagram – Find me at https://www.instagram.com/ahorseforelinor/
During February I’m uploading favorite pictures from 2014-2017. Super easy for readers new to the blog to take a peek at the most wonderful memories!
Hey, actually it didn’t really take that long – 2014 & 2015 are up already…
Hurry in! 2016 is almost done too 🙂 !
Going forward, there’s not going to be a bunch of over-hyping over there, just some favorites and maybe some specials…
Super tiny fresh Insta account with less than 100 followers. Best part: No hype, all real, nothing to buy, and all free.
See you there!
2 thoughts on “Come And See The Latest Addition!”
I’m loving your blog–it’s making me feel like I’m still connected with horses, even though we’ve hung up our helmets for the most part.
LikeLike
When I’m back from my trip, Let do a photo shoot with your baby!
Odette
LikeLike