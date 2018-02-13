1 Second Motivation Before Mounting Up

Everyday Training 0 Minutes

Quick.  Take a peek at one of your pictures where things are just right!

Because there are days where some of us might feel, well, as if we’re just never going to get anywhere with this whole thing.

Just imagining that poky feeling in the canter.  Sort of 4 beat – ‘Hey, are the hocks even moving, or are we just stabbing the ground…?”

Enough to make things look sort of dull.  Before even mounting up.

That’s where a little power picture can come in! 

collecting the canter

A quick glance at a moment where things feel pretty good, pretty up, pretty together.  I like this one!

Try it before the next ride!

boy leading horse
Stinkerbelle & her friend.

What’s your 1 second tip?!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

5 thoughts on “1 Second Motivation Before Mounting Up

  2. After meeting up, this past weekend, with Dale Dedrick, Paralympic rider, who can no longer ride due to health issues I tell myself I am soooooo lucky to be able to ride. No matter what I may be feeling like or how I think my ride may go. I AM ABLE TO RIDE. I AM RIDING! That puts a smile on my face. And thanks for your tip. It’s a very good one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s