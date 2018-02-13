1 Second Motivation Before Mounting Up

Quick. Take a peek at one of your pictures where things are just right!

Because there are days where some of us might feel, well, as if we’re just never going to get anywhere with this whole thing.

Just imagining that poky feeling in the canter. Sort of 4 beat – ‘Hey, are the hocks even moving, or are we just stabbing the ground…?”

Enough to make things look sort of dull. Before even mounting up.

That’s where a little power picture can come in!

A quick glance at a moment where things feel pretty good, pretty up, pretty together. I like this one!

Try it before the next ride!

What’s your 1 second tip?!