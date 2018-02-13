Quick. Take a peek at one of your pictures where things are just right!
Because there are days where some of us might feel, well, as if we’re just never going to get anywhere with this whole thing.
Just imagining that poky feeling in the canter. Sort of 4 beat – ‘Hey, are the hocks even moving, or are we just stabbing the ground…?”
Enough to make things look sort of dull. Before even mounting up.
That’s where a little power picture can come in!
A quick glance at a moment where things feel pretty good, pretty up, pretty together. I like this one!
Try it before the next ride!
What’s your 1 second tip?!
5 thoughts on “1 Second Motivation Before Mounting Up”
Wow, great tip! I love it! Have a great day, Elinor.
Yes, and it works!
Have a great one you too!
After meeting up, this past weekend, with Dale Dedrick, Paralympic rider, who can no longer ride due to health issues I tell myself I am soooooo lucky to be able to ride. No matter what I may be feeling like or how I think my ride may go. I AM ABLE TO RIDE. I AM RIDING! That puts a smile on my face. And thanks for your tip. It’s a very good one.
Yes, we need to always stay grateful for being able to get on!
Keep your chin up my friend! Your always looking great to me👍🏼
