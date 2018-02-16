Your Horse – The Subtle Art Of Not Under-Appreciating

Quick, tell me your horse’s best quality!

Maybe not that easy. But you know it’s there. If not, think fast! It’s an art in it self, not under-appreciating your horse. What’s the one thing you keep hanging on to?

Not literally; forget the Clinging Dishrag hanging-on we do on windy days when special mares sport rocket-speed-with-a-groin-pimple moves! But the thing that keeps you hanging on to the idea that your horse is worth it all.

Something there that makes things click just enough.

The greatest benefit with Valiosa took me a while to figure out.

This isn’t really it…

I’ll share that after the weekend. In the meantime, feel free to chime in on how you’ve mastered the art of not under-appreciating your horse!