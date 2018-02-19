Finding The Best Quality In Your Horse

Horses, Main Category 1 Minute

We talked about this before the weekend.

About the importance of knowing the one quality you appreciate the most in your horse.  Sometimes the answer can be a bit surprising.

As promised, here’s what I appreciate most with Gray Mare.

We can do focused work, while staying (relatively) safe. 

No lunging on Monday mornings.  We work in all sorts of weather.  (Although less, eh, well, in wind.)  And with some negotiation, we work when she’s in heat, and when other stuff is going on.

Sure, she often drops her shoulder, bucks, or more recently, throws in a huge spin when she spooks at random ridiculous things.

Ignoring the death-speed bolting across the grass field when there are turkeys there.  Oh yeah, and the dolphin moves with squealing if she’s feeling ON and you make the mistake of touching her with the leg, you know, to say, -“Hey, we can’t stand and stare here like a statue any longer or you’re going to spook yourself out.”  Or if she’s touched with the leg at any time she’s feeling a bit feisty.

Forget that.  It’s mostly for show.

finding the best quality in your horse
Most days, she can work, breathing hard, and really trying.
grey dressage mare

The best part – she’ll come back down, just as easy.  I appreciate this with her so much.  Makes things much more fun – working without too much nerve.

horse relaxing after working

More irrelevant, I also love how she’ll hold absolutely still if I’m around her legs.  Taking off ice boots, fiddling with blanket straps, she’ll hold, making sure never to hurt her human.  Nice quality in a friend.

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

2 thoughts on “Finding The Best Quality In Your Horse

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s