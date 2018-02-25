Got Anywhere With Your Riding This Month?

Everyday Training 1 Minute

I THINK we did…

OK, so toward the end of each month I like to quickly look back to see if we’ve “gotten anywhere.”  Usually we have.

When there isn’t a concussion, broken finger, interesting lung infections, multiple moves, job changes, family members with plague (or something like it.) or running injuries – then there’s usually some sort of progress to show at the end of the month!

schooling rides in winter

To celebrate February, it’s time to check out some new schooling pics! 

(Just have to download the pictures.)  To make things more sunny and bright for your own riding and training, let’s start with a post with schooling stuff I think suck the most right now for us.  Before showing less sucky areas.

It’ll be great, and much more real!

riding problems with young horses

But first, remember that poop-pond I mentioned?  It’s actually really pretty.  Come on down to the pond with us tomorrow and take a look!

gray horses in winter coat

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

