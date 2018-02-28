Struggling With Dressage? You’re In Good Company!

The craziest of all equestrian disciplines.

Not because of the speed, intense accident risk, or nail-biting finishes. Just because it’s an absolutely impossible sport. 🙂 Yay, go dressage!

No need to feel hopeless; everybody’s struggling, it’ll never be perfect, and today you get to check out some of the major issues we’ve got in our own sandbox.

So many, hard to pick just a few.

She still wants to be tighter throughout the back and body than she should be. While she actually goes really well forward now, listening to the leg, and with a longer stride, it takes a lot of work to “work through” to get to where she feels at least a bit supple.

Wriggling out through her outside shoulder is still a favorite. She just sort of pushes me off my seat, yes even in posting trot, and then she’ll snake back and forth. I have to be careful there, almost waiting a bit for her. If I really half halt on the outside rein too much and ride forward from the leg she can just decide to shut down instead.

Tons of crazy stuff going on in the canter too. Here I’ve lost her entire left shoulder, popped up in the seat, and probably fiddled with some awkward outside leg aid to keep from scraping the wall. Not exactly first level stuff.

And we still “skid” through voltes like this sometime. Weighting the inside shoulder, hind end just hanging on. Great picture to post in the privacy of the Internet 🙂

With all of this, Valiosa is still coming along really well.

In between it all, she can feel really fun. More on that later!