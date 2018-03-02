Hi all!

We’re in the middle of a 4-day rain and wind period. It’s been a bit intense but everything’s still standing – no problems. Just really stormy.

For any one stuck inside early spring inspiration today!

This was just the other week. Love all the green to the max before it all burns out in summer!

Climbing back up, Gray Silverine had lots of opinions about the scary tall grass.

– “Snake grass! I’m sure! It’s too deep, I’m bolting out of here, NOW!” Arguing about the pace.

Guess who won? But maybe just this time… Unless I want to hike back up in the snake grass alone 😉



Have a wonderful weekend!