Valiosa, Being Awesome

Hi friends,

Looks like these blog posts aren’t going to write themselves…  This morning’s lesson went well.  Latest fun evasion is running through – and out the outside shoulder in canter.  Silly rider, maybe thinking I could just sit there?

We had more good moments than usual – thrilled with Gray Mare!

 

Here’s the latest photo bomb.

softer hind end steps

Favorite shot below!

Reaching under with inside hind, soft open neck, relaxed mouth, good eye, no inside rein (small miracle!), relaxed tail, back is up.

trotting with tail relaxed

Who knew she could ever get to that, so happy!

azteca mare trotting

trotting without tilting nose to the side

Picture overload, I know. Just didn’t have the heart to erase them all.
posting trot longer stirrups

tracking under in trot

Today is Favorite Tuesday, track day, if you’re lucky enough to have tendons that still let you fling around at the track at slower-and-slower paces each year.  I still do, some weeks, so will be there – after inhaling a second cup of coffee.  Wonder what’ll get injured this time 🙂

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

5 thoughts on “Valiosa, Being Awesome

