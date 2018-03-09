Friday Night Exhaustion

One of those weeks where, when you get to the end, it feels like one very long race.

Valiosa is getting a rare stretch of 4 days off in a row. Good for her – it’s hard work, all that grass chewing 😉 Next weekend will be a lot more demanding for her, more on that later.

While she rests, I’ll work, and head out to that Half Marathon. It’ll be a fun event with great company of a few thousand runners. Really looking forward to seeing tons of old friends from almost two decades of running in this area.

Feels mostly like a dressage test to be honest – just showing up, winging it, hoping for the best. If you’re at all competitive, you know that’s not all that great.

An age-group placement will be very hard to come by. Loads of fun – a given!

Secretly miss her already. It’s been 1 day.