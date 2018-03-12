Refreshing The Riding. Without Riding

Sometimes it’s just too much with all the riding and training.

Overwhelming. Never hopeless, really.

There’s always plain wonderful awesomeness with being able to continue riding and training! But, simply too much sometimes.



All of today’s shots: Valiosa down at the end of the property. This is exactly how tense she’ll be at the next show. 🙂



That’s where it’s so great to get to have a completely different activity to focus on!

For me, it’s the running. Something black and white, showing clear results. Such a great polar opposite to riding!



Just a quick test ride outside a sandy lunging area. She thought it was creepy.

Last race – age group win, 3rd in Masters, 7.14 pace average for the Half Marathon, with lots of room to pick things up next time. Sure, you’ll get slower with age of course, but it’s still so much fun!





Feeling refreshed, and ready to get back and fumble with dressage.

Hope you’ve found an alternate thing to focus on too!



