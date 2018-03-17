Show Day Today

Clinics & Shows 0 Minutes

It’s been raining and windy for days.

Gearing up to get Valiosa presentable for later today.  This is our first show out this year, and the first show since October.  At a venue brand new to her.  We’ll see how it goes 🙂

preparing for first level

This particular one is really large, with 5 covered indoors, 13 outdoor arenas, 379 Permanent Stalls and 500+ Portable Stalls. 

Many riders trailer in Wednesday and stay through Sunday. Yes, that’s a really great idea…

We’re scooting in this afternoon, with some possible hysterical traipsing in the parking lot (both) and snorting at all the stuff (her only.)

horse and rider walking close up
Ready to have some fun!

It’s supposed to rain all day, but right now it’s beautiful.  Fingers crossed if you’re out there too this weekend!
gray horse on top of grass hill

