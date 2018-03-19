Not Our Day

Show Recap –

No fantastic results. Valiosa was tense in the indoor warmup. Never released over her back. Very worried in the main large indoor during the first test.

Two judges in the first ride, one which gave us a qualified score, but the other didn’t see any harmony.



Blurry little video-capture from home. She can be awesome then.

In the second test, possibly even more tense warmup in another new indoor, with some background thunder rolling by. A steam train in the actual test, which was in an additional different indoor. A qualified score in that test too, but truly, it was low and our worst performances to date.

Summary: tight, worried, harried. Pretty good canter lengthenings – she’s really improved there!

Overall, it’s clear she can’t roll in for just one day. Some more rides there would have made for a more even playing field.



Trot lengthenings CAN happen, but only at home. 🙂

My mare, who has started to feel more soft and willing at home never once let her guard down. With this, I’m rethinking everything – she’s going to have only relaxing work for some time. (And actually nothing for a whole week as she seemed off on a hind today – vet check in a few days.)

Showing should be fun, for both, it’s not negotiable. Didn’t like the look in her eye. To keep doing it now, would mean only doing it for the rider. And that’s not why we ever got started.

Pictures from one of the tests coming up!