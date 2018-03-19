Show Recap –
No fantastic results. Valiosa was tense in the indoor warmup. Never released over her back. Very worried in the main large indoor during the first test.
Two judges in the first ride, one which gave us a qualified score, but the other didn’t see any harmony.
Blurry little video-capture from home. She can be awesome then.
In the second test, possibly even more tense warmup in another new indoor, with some background thunder rolling by. A steam train in the actual test, which was in an additional different indoor. A qualified score in that test too, but truly, it was low and our worst performances to date.
Summary: tight, worried, harried. Pretty good canter lengthenings – she’s really improved there!
Overall, it’s clear she can’t roll in for just one day. Some more rides there would have made for a more even playing field.
Trot lengthenings CAN happen, but only at home. 🙂
My mare, who has started to feel more soft and willing at home never once let her guard down. With this, I’m rethinking everything – she’s going to have only relaxing work for some time. (And actually nothing for a whole week as she seemed off on a hind today – vet check in a few days.)
Showing should be fun, for both, it’s not negotiable. Didn’t like the look in her eye. To keep doing it now, would mean only doing it for the rider. And that’s not why we ever got started.
Pictures from one of the tests coming up!
3 thoughts on “Not Our Day”
What happens on the showring can be totally different from what you get at home. It has taken me a some memorable experiences with a hugely powerful , strong and rather rude horse in the showring to learn that I have to be able to ride that horse as well as my much easier horse at home. I think it is tough to turn up on the day of the show and pop into the warm up and show ring without any acclimatizing. However….do not despair…..this is all part of the journey. This year I did better riding the “show horse” Biasini. In our final ride of the Florida season he had moments of being very strong but I did better riding that and managed to get a clean test. As we went onto the diagonal for the 7 two tempis he said :”now we do the extended canter”. I said ” no, we’ve already done that…this is the twos!!!” So a couple of serious half halts and we did 7 clean ( but rather large) two tempis. So Elinor don’t give up. This is all part of the learning process. You will get there!
You have such a wonderful attitude, I know harmony will come.
I heartily commend you for your approach to the whole show thing: fun for both of you or it’s not happening. You set a great example! However, I suspect young Valiosa can learn to enjoy competing once you figure out what she needs to do so. Honestly, I would have been intimidated by those surroundings myself. And then, thunder! Don’t be too discouraged.
