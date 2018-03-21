This 1 Little Known Detail That Could Affect Your Riding

Having people tell you not to give up.

Just as easy as that.

Never saw that one coming!

It works in other sports, and it works well in riding too. Maybe you don’t know, but just by having a blog you may get a lot “cheering on” from the sidelines.

Just in case you’ve wondered if it really makes a difference – yes it DOES! Your comments are very valuable, and I truly appreciate the help, the inspiration, and the motivation.

Today; Big Thank You to everyone who’s taken the time to just come in here over several months!

Some of you have really taken the time to write out constructive thoughts, cheering on, and reassuring that this is, after all, doable. Which I sometimes doubt 🙂

So, thank you for helping and for just checking in!