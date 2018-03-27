Quick Way To Forget All About A Show

Everyday Training 1 Minute

Sudden lameness!  Works for everyone…

Valiosa came out really lame after a rest day, two days after the show.

Enough for frantic vet calls when it got worse, not better, after resting some more.  Her first real bout with anything like this.  Sure thing, an abscess.  Hoof testers found a very tender, soft area on the heel bulb.

Things got busy with twice daily soakings…

soaking front hoof abcess
This explains some of the over-the-top show temperament the weekend before. Poor girl!

To match, I cut my own finger, deep, at work last weekend.  Things are much more interesting when you’re applying duct tape over a diaper on a dragon horse if you have to do it with a wrapped finger sticking straight out in the air 🙂

This morning, she lunged really sound!  With sound effects – because piggy squeals every canter transition are a must when you’re in heat and haven’t done anything for a week and a half.  Right?

Trying a short, easy ride with lots of walking tomorrow, before she rests another three days while I work.

Something like this would be nice.  Good luck with that…  Fingers crossed she’ll behave.

Have a feeling she may be a little pill to ride next week after all this.  I’ll take it!

riding in snake grass
Nope, no plans to brave the snake grass until someone can breathe a little more normal.

