Pony Ride

March 28, 2018

It happened. After 11 days off, some short saddle time. And she was a star. Maybe a bit excited. Couldn't miss us with all the nostril flares and snorting… That didn't last long. Next up, finally some pictures from the show. Happy with her – she really looked nice in a few of them!
2 thoughts on “Pony Ride”
Such happy expressions on both your faces! Clearly glad to be back together again.
She looks happy!
