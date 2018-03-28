Pony Ride

It happened.

After 11 days off, some short saddle time.

taking a pony ride hacking out

And she was a star.  Maybe a bit excited.  Couldn’t miss us with all the nostril flares and snorting…

That didn’t last long.

Next up, finally some pictures from the show.  Happy with her – she really looked nice in a few of them!

grey mare with dressage bridle

