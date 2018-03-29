March Show – Here’s The Picture Evies

Good moments from the show.

She can be a real sweetie, and these are the good parts in the first test! As promised, the crazier parts will be up this weekend.

Leg yield right, and left. Although in the first one, maybe I’m leg yielding more than her. 🙂

Nice, deep, canter corner. Go gray mare!

Nailing the Centerline turn. First Level has 4 of them, one of these days we’ll get all!

Recovering from spooking. (You get no points for that, but hey, it still counts right?!)

This was the first test, which was our worst. Still – had fun with Marshmallowpuff, and while she was scared and tense she tried her best. Extra points if you’re still smiling after butchering a test!

Coming up Saturday morning – The Uglier Parts…