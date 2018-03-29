March Show – Here’s The Picture Evies

Clinics & Shows 1 Minute

Good moments from the show.

She can be a real sweetie, and these are the good parts in the first test!  As promised, the crazier parts will be up this weekend.

Leg yield right, and left.  Although in the first one, maybe I’m leg yielding more than her.  🙂

leg yield right

leg yield left

Nice, deep, canter corner. Go gray mare!

canter at first level test 2

Nailing the Centerline turn.  First Level has 4 of them, one of these days we’ll get all!

turning on to centerline in trot

Recovering from spooking.  (You get no points for that, but hey, it still counts right?!)

showing horse with abscess

This was the first test, which was our worst. Still – had fun with Marshmallowpuff, and while she was scared and tense she tried her best.  Extra points if you’re still smiling after butchering a test!

having fun while showing dressage

Coming up Saturday morning – The Uglier Parts…

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

5 thoughts on “March Show – Here’s The Picture Evies

  3. I always thought I should have gotten extra points at my first dressage show when my horse (well, not mine, but one I borrowed) tripped and fell to his knees while on his way to the ring and I didn’t come off!

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s