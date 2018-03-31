Show Bucking & Other Moves

Gray Bean struggled to keep it together in the first test.

Way in over her head, and with a secret abscess brewing in her left front, she really just wanted to get out of there.

Giant buck, followed by sloppy half levade.

On to other interpretative move. Not even sure which end is coming up or down here.

New Rider Score Sheet Check Box: Rider carrying on like nothing’s happening. Check ∅!

Several pats to carry on with the canter in a 15 meter later on. She was very strong here. Sometimes the only way to get through then is to completely soften and follow.

We all know this, but wow it can be hard in the show-ring.

Excellent, square halt wasn’t enough to make a good impression of it all. Her chomping on the bit, head popped up, and look of “What-Just-Happened-?” in her eyes is priceless.